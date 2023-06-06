Everyone must do a better job of warning players about gambling

Although the evidence suggests that Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers knew he was violating the gambling policy, given that the account he used reportedly was in the name of an associate, this latest example of the intersection between NFL players and sports book apps should be the one that finally gets everyone’s attention.

Even if their attention should have been gotten years ago.

The fact that so many players have been suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy amounts to a failure by many. The league, the union, the teams, agents, everyone — including the players.

The NFL’s policy reads as if it was written by lawyers for lawyers. One or more teams, we’re told, have re-written it to make it understandable to players and non-players.

The league’s decision to unilaterally impose a gambling policy that includes clunky, inconsistent provisions regarding where and how players can bet on non-NFL sporting events has given the NFL Players Association no reason to take ownership of the final product and assist with its proper implementation. As a result, plenty of players don’t realize that, while it’s not a violation to make a bet on a non-NFL sporting event on the sidewalk outside the team facility, it becomes one as soon as they walk through the door.

The union has not made education the kind of priority that it should have been. When the crap hit the fan in April with five suspensions announced in one fell swoop, the union sent an email not to all players but to all agents. As if it’s the agents’ responsibility, not the union’s responsibility, to explain the rules to the players.

Everyone has an incentive to get this right. The NFL, the NFLPA, the unions, the teams, the agents, the players.

Everyone. Us included. We all want the best football players to be available to play football. We don’t want to see careers become derailed or destroyed because no one has gotten in each player’s face and made it clear to him that, if you do this, you will be caught, and you will be done.

Coaches get in players’ faces all the time, about all sorts of things. Coaches set clear rules for players all the time. Why is this any different?

Given the extreme consequences of a violation, this is something about which coaches should be hounding players every single day. The league should want that. The union should want that. Everyone should want that.

And if they are hounding the players constantly and it’s still happening, then maybe someone needs to take a step back and wonder whether something else is going on. Do some players arrive at the NFL already with a gambling addiction?

At a deeper level, is the NFL’s ongoing money grab via umpteen sports book sponsorships sending a mixed message to players who think that, if it’s OK for the owners to take gambling money on the back end, they should be allowed to try to take some of it on the front end?

Whatever the cause(s), it’s the biggest problem the NFL is currently facing. And it’s just a matter of time before the NFL finds itself without a star player or two because of it.

37 responses to "Everyone must do a better job of warning players about gambling

  2. I have another theory. Most NFL players are reckless. They do not think about nor care about the consequences of their actions. They will continue to do a lot of stupid stuff in the offseason and gambling falls right in line with that.

  3. Honestly, I am going to disagree here. I am not one of those folks who whine about the players, but this is not one of those things where they are like “oh gee… I didn’t know I am not allowed to gamble.” Sure you knew. You just hoped you didn’t get caught.

  4. At the very least, Cris Carter needs to do another seminar about having a “fall guy” for this type of stuff.

  5. yeah maybe..but its a personal responsibility. people should simply be responsible for their own actions. its really not that hard

  6. I’d like to see a ban on gambling advertisement, just like they did with cigarettes.

    People already know its out there, they don’t need to be enticed.

    Gambling advertisement revenue = complicit.

  7. These suspensions are free advertising for the league, and the betting apps themselves. There is no incentive for the league to put any further effort into communicating this policy.

  8. Has anyone been to a casino? I have they are real nice. Any guess how they got that way?

  10. Maybe the NFL can add a warning to one of their numerous Draft King commercials that air throughout every NFL game?

  11. Very good write up Mike. I’d suggest to have all players read your post then let them be big boys and make their own decisions.

    I’m personally sick of hearing that players need to be reminded of rules. They know the rules and if not that’s on them. They break them, they deserve any and all consequences they receive.

    Let’s stop kissing their asses and let them take responsibility for their actions.

  12. Warning players!?!?

    General population must be warned!! Wherever you go (online, offline, outside) there are ads for online gamblimg!! they even give you “free” chips to start gambling on their money because they know that enough people will come back and lose more and more!!

    I think that online gambling is a huge threat to dumb people. And last time I checked, there are a lot of them out there.

  13. Really?? Not betting on NFL games is beyond obvious for NFL players and if i know the rules about players not gambling in team facilities then there is NO excuse for an NFL player not knowing. Calvin Ridley being suspended all last season should be enough for them to know.
    Stop acting like everything people do wrong is someone else`s fault and hold them accountable for their own mistakes and we`ll all be better off. It doesn`t matter if they don`t like the rule or don`t think it`s fair it`s the rule so don`t do it or pay the consequences.

  14. No.

    Teams must have draft picks taken. Stop moving the goalposts. If you’re going to frame Brady and steal 2 draft picks from NE to cheat a team, this means draft picks must be takent to punish the individual involved as well as the team itself.

    Everyone knows not to gamble. Certain players on certain teams thought they could get away with it.

  16. This isn’t a player problem, this is a locker room and coaches problem. The Lions took the biggest hit and I’m really surprised the owners have done nothing to address their leadership problem.

  17. Studies have shown that over 60% of college students participate in sports gambling. Not just college athletes, all college students. It is so common that young folks do it as a hobby. They have none of the moral baggage against gambling that exists in previous generations. The NFL needs to construct a reasonable gambling policy that reflects modern times while preserving the sanctity of the competition.

  18. The NFL should stop advertising gambling and beer. The world would be a better place then. They did it with cigarettes long ago, this is no different; it’s just a different health hazard…

  19. Everyone knows there’s significant penalties for driving drunk. The NFL bans alcohol at team functions. There’s NFL-payed programs to keep players from driving drunk.

    Yet players keep getting arrested for DUI. You can be sure there’s a lot more that do it and don’t get caught.

    Pretty much everyone can agree that the NFL having beer ads during games isn’t responsible for players driving drunk. Regardless of how you feel about the larger effect of gambling on society, it’s really no different for sports books.

  20. By “everyone” you mean the NFLPA right? The NFLPA has lawyers too who write things in legalese, just like you claim the NFL’s lawyers do. The NFL MUST protect itself, legally, from lawsuits from the players, the NFLPA, etc so yes it makes perfect sense for the NFL’s lawyers to write policies in such a manner that the policy protects the NFL and its franchises. How hard is it for players to learn to not gamble on NFL property? Surely a kindergartner could explain it to them at a level the player could understand.

  21. They’re risking millions to place hundred or even thousand dollar bets? Gambling addiction or just plain stupidity.

  22. Are they 4-year-olds or something? How can you explain it better than “Do not gamble on NFL events?”

  25. That’s wrong. These players should have known. They needed to do a better job of learning the rules. Isaiah Rodgers should be banned from the NFL for life and the Colts should be fined a million dollars and lose next year’s 1st round pick. That will send a message to players and teams.

  28. Why? They should be told once and if they can’t remember a simple rule then they face the consequences. My employer doesn’t constantly remind me of the rules of our organization nor do we expect it.

  29. It’s pretty simple. If you are a player or coach don’t mess with sports gambling and you will have no issues.

    They make lots of $. They can gamble all they want after they retire.

  30. This is inevetibable. Of course they’re going to place bets. I bet if you counted in cases where players had friends/family place bets for them most of the league has bet on games.

  31. Simple. Make the policy crystal clear: If you want to play in the NFL, you can’t gamble on the NFL, or while on any NFL property, while at any team or league function or event, or while traveling with the team. Anybody who can’t understand that deserves to be suspended (or worse).

  32. No, they don’t. This is on the players. It’s pretty clear to everybody that gambling has very strict boundaries for players. If a player decides they want to gamble, it’s on that player to clear the appropriate channels to verify that what they plan on gambling on is kosher. The players do not exist in a vacuum- they have agents, coaches, team/front office personnel, and I’m sure others that have this information readily available to them. The fact that some of these players are willing to gamble their multi-million dollar career for the chance at some weekend bet is the perfect illustration of their lack of judgement, and it’s the same lack of judgement that refused to reach out to somebody and ask questions.

  33. It’s pretty simple, if you get paid professionally as an athlete, gambling is off limits. It’s not up to the union, the team or the league to have to say that more than once. All of these guys are grown men with having some sort of higher education, this is not rocket science.

  34. Disagree. They’re all adults. Life is full of choices. Some make good ones and others do not. And some simply don’t care.

  35. Wow that’s a lot of rambling and blaming everyone(but the players themselves) and telling everyone to be accountable (BUT the players themselves again). Just because a lot of people broke the rule that in no way, shape or form means wasn’t conveyed properly. Every single day thousands of speeding tickets are written, does that mean the cops and the dmv are at fault for people speeding(since apparently people only break rules by mistake🤦‍♂️)…

  36. I thought Ridley being suspended for a year was a pretty good warning. And all of the other players suspended this year. Can’t really plead ignorance at this point.

