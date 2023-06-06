Falcons sign second-round pick Matthew Bergeron

Getty Images

The Falcons have signed second-rounder Matthew Bergeron to his rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday night.

The Falcons traded their No. 44 and 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to take the Syracuse offensive lineman at No. 38 overall.

Bergeron made 39 career starts in college, with 31 coming at left tackle and eight at right tackle. But with Jake Matthews at left tackle and Kaleb McGary at right tackle, Bergeron is moving to guard with the Falcons.

He is competing for the starting left guard spot.

“It’s the way he is built,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “Everybody has different philosophies in what they’re looking for in offensive linemen. And some people get so rigid on schemes or whatever it is, their cup of tea that they’re looking for with o-linemen. But when a guy is as smart as Matt and the way he has played, really for us [it’s] the vision of the way he is built.”