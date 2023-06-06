Former Vikings part owner, AAF investor Reggie Fowler receives six-year sentence

Getty Images

Reggie Fowler, who originally attempted to buy the Vikings from Red McCombs in 2005 before becoming a minority owner, has received a prison term in excess of six years for his role in a $70 million cryptocurrency scheme.

Via the Associated Press, the 64-year-old Fowler was given a sentence of 75 months. He also must forfeit $740 million and pay $53 million in restitution.

Prosecutors contended that Fowler lied to Alliance of American Football executives when he claimed to control sufficient resources to finance the league, which imploded during its only season of 2019.

U.S. attorney Damian Williams said Fowler “victimized [the AAF] by lying about his net worth in exchange for a substantial portion of the league.”

Fowler’s attorney, Edward Sapone, expressed remorse on Fowler’s behalf.

“Reggie is extremely remorseful,” Sapone said. ”The [AAF] didn’t benefit from the investment that Reggie had planned to make. Reggie’s bank accounts were frozen, he could not secure the investment money, and he was not able to invest the large sum of money he promised to invest.”

Fowler’s inability to provide the funding necessary to operate the league forced it to eventually involve billionaire Tom Dundon, who decided fairly quickly to shut it all down.