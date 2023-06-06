Jalen Tolbert ready to put disappointing rookie season behind him

Getty Images

Even though Jalen Tolbert was a third-round draft pick, the Cowboys hyped him last offseason as one of the reasons they wouldn’t miss Amari Cooper. They missed Cooper, with Tolbert’s disappointing rookie season one of the reasons why.

This offseason, the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks as their No. 2 receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb. But they expect Michael Gallup to play better now that he’s closer to two years removed from tearing an ACL, and they expect more from Tolbert in his second season.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week that Tolbert has “gained a lot of confidence” this offseason.

Tolbert didn’t live up to anyone’s expectations last season, including his own.

“Obviously last year didn’t go how I wanted it to or anybody wanted it to,” Tolbert told Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m taking it personal. I’m looking forward to proving everybody wrong. Obviously, I hear a lot of [criticism], so I love it.

“I didn’t have the year that I wanted, and I take full responsibility for it. I’m looking forward to making that Year 2 jump and continuing to work and build chemistry and continue to do positive things on and off the field with these guys. I’m excited for this year.”

Tolbert appeared in only eight games, playing 89 offensive snaps and 53 on special teams, and making only two catches for 12 yards.

“I was thinking a lot more than I should be thinking,” Tolbert told Machota, “instead of just going out there and being myself. Speed and everything is a strong point of mine, so being able to go out there and threaten [defensive backs] vertically with my speed and selling routes. Sometimes I was timid running routes and wasn’t really myself in a way.”

Tolbert feels more comfortable in the offense and thus is playing faster and with more confidence. That, he hopes, translates into a much improved second season.