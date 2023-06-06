Jordan Davis: Eagles are asking more of me, I’m ready to meet expectations

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a first-round pick of the Eagles last season, but they didn’t have to throw him right into the fire.

Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave were the starters and the team also had second-year player Milton Williams on the interior of their defensive line to kick off the year. Davis was part of the rotation while learning the ropes behind the more experienced players, but went on injured reserve with an ankle injury in midseason and returned to a lineup that had added Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to the mix during his absence.

Hargrave, Suh, and Joseph are all off the roster now, which leaves a bigger chunk of playing time available and Davis said he knows that the Eagles are looking for him to show them enough to earn a large share of it.

“I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations. I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste.”

Davis’ former Georgia teammate Jalen Carter joined the Eagles as a first-round pick this year and will also be part of the Eagles’ plans at defensive tackle this season. If all goes as hoped, the duo will be a core part of the defense for years to come.