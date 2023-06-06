Kyle Shanahan: 49ers have not talked to Trey Lance about potential trade

Getty Images

Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are alternating QB1 duties in the 49ers’ minicamp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. But with Brock Purdy “right on pace” to return in time for the season opener, Lance and Darnold are expected to start the season backing up Purdy.

Lance, the No. 3 pick in 2021, has been the subject of trade rumors the entire offseason. The Vikings had discussions with the 49ers about Lance at the Scouting Combine, and the 49ers reportedly fielded calls from other teams.

Shanahan was asked Tuesday if he’s talked to Lance or Lance’s agent about a potential trade if Purdy is healthy by Week 1.

“No,” was Shanahan’s simple answer, with no elaboration.

That hardly means the 49ers won’t trade Lance at some point, with the trade deadline not until the end of October. But after starting three quarterbacks and playing another last season, and ending up without one who could throw in the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco might be wise to hold onto all three just in case.