Kyle Shanahan: 49ers have not talked to Trey Lance about potential trade

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are alternating QB1 duties in the 49ers’ minicamp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. But with Brock Purdyright on pace” to return in time for the season opener, Lance and Darnold are expected to start the season backing up Purdy.

Lance, the No. 3 pick in 2021, has been the subject of trade rumors the entire offseason. The Vikings had discussions with the 49ers about Lance at the Scouting Combine, and the 49ers reportedly fielded calls from other teams.

Shanahan was asked Tuesday if he’s talked to Lance or Lance’s agent about a potential trade if Purdy is healthy by Week 1.

“No,” was Shanahan’s simple answer, with no elaboration.

That hardly means the 49ers won’t trade Lance at some point, with the trade deadline not until the end of October. But after starting three quarterbacks and playing another last season, and ending up without one who could throw in the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco might be wise to hold onto all three just in case.

2 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: 49ers have not talked to Trey Lance about potential trade

  1. Since he was demoted to “camp arm for drills” 3rd QB, every team knows he is on the trading block, but they also known Shanahan is not for carrying 3 QB’s on the active roster. Leaving the only option to cut him, chances are few teams if any had a decent draft grade on him and he is likely to end up on most likely on the Niner’s practice squad. Any halfway QB needy team if they thought he had NFL starter talent would have offered up a 3rd or even a 2nd by now.

  2. For supposedly being some sort of QB guru, Kyle Shanahan has a rerrible record at dealing with quarterbacks. This is just more of that.

