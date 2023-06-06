Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy is right on pace

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 6, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he didn’t have much of an update on quarterback Brock Purdy. But he did detail some aspects of the throwing program Purdy recently started.

While Shanahan hasn’t been watching Purdy’s workouts, the head coach said Purdy remains on the right path in his return.

“He’s right on pace,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think he throws three times a week. I do not sit and watch those. It’s part of his process of getting back and he’s continuing right on the track he’s always been on — no setbacks and it’s been very good so far.”

Shanahan was then asked if it’s his understanding that Purdy might participate in certain elements of training camp even before he’s fully cleared.

“I haven’t asked any of those [questions] yet,” Shanahan said. “We’re taking it very slowly. It’s not like you just jump out and push stuff. You’re only supposed to throw on this date, at this percentage, this many yards. And you do a certain [amount] a couple of days later. And if you stay on track, it should heal the right way. And right now, everything is right on track.

“So we don’t go any — I don’t ask three weeks ahead. You just keep trying to stay on that trajectory.”

Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have consistently said throughout the offseason that Purdy has the inside track to being the team’s starter to open 2023 if he’s healthy. It doesn’t seem like anything has happened that would knock Purdy off course to start Week One in September.

“Everything’s normal. I know we want updates, and I get it, but there are none,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “It’s like, just the next day of working out and rehabbing. I don’t get too involved in that. See him in the meetings, talk to him about football, and stuff like that. Things will happen when he’s healthy.

“We’re just waiting for him to get healthy.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy is right on pace

  1. They are really all in on this guy. Purdy QB1. Darnold QB2. Lance should demand a trade.

  2. I’m not a Niners fan at all, but I’m sure pulling for this young man to be great.

  3. Not a fan of the team, but by god do I want this kid to pull up and be this generation’s Montana or Brady.

    Unfortunately I’m not hopeful for his long-term prospects with Kyle “What’s a Protection Scheme” Shanahan at the helm…

  5. Funny how the 49er QB salaries, cap hits and dead money increase as you go down the QB depth chart.

  7. I’ve finally realized who Brock Purdy reminds me of. He’s a dead ringer for Agent McGee from N.C.I.S.

  8. austinspencer says:
    Lance should demand a trade.
    ==

    Trey Lance has multiple years remaining on his contract. He’s on a rookie deal that isn’t cost-prohibitive to the 49ers, and he has no on-field track record in the NFL aside from an injury history and an inability to win and keep the starting job.
    In other words, Lance has zero leverage and therefore is in no position to “demand” anything. He can ask for whatever he likes, but the 49ers can and will do whatever they believe to be in their best interests. Any “demands” on the part of Lance will likely be met with snickers.

  10. Shanarat Jr: “I think he throws 3 times a week”. Uh.. I get it that he might not be actually watching his workouts, but he doesn’t even know how often he’s throwing, other than a guess? Sheesh. I hope the kid comes back strong. What an amazing debut last year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.