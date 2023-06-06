Leonard Floyd: I want to win the Super Bowl, Bills are the best team

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
New Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd reported for his first day of work today and said that he had plenty of options in free agency but chose to go to Buffalo because he thinks it’s a place where he can win a ring.

“It’s simple,” Floyd said. “I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl. I’m examining teams, looking at their rosters, and the Bills are the best. I just felt like if I come here I can help the team get there.”

Floyd previously won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and Von Miller was one of his teammates. Floyd said Miller recruited him to Buffalo with a three-word recruiting pitch.

“Super Bowl ring,” Floyd said. “Von was the person who helped me get mine, and once he said that, I was like, ‘Yeah, Von, you know that’s what I want.'”

After losing in the divisional round two years in a row, the Bills are making no secret of the fact that their motto this year is Super Bowl or bust. They think Floyd can help them get there.

27 responses to "Leonard Floyd: I want to win the Super Bowl, Bills are the best team

  2. The Bills are great and statistically, they probably have a top 3 chance to win it all. However, I will believe they can win the Super Bowl when the clock reads 000 on Super Bowl Sunday and they have the lead. The same goes for the Bengals.

  3. This just became “every Bills fan is guaranteeing they’ll win the Super Bowl!” for some opposing fans here.

    As for Floyd joining the team, it’s a very welcome addition. With McDermott running the D this year, I’d anticipate more aggressive play overall and a better pass rush than what we saw last season.

  4. Oh boy … here comes the haters. But I can’t disagree.

  6. The Bills are the Cowboys of the AFC. Lots of talent but will fall flat in the divisional round.

  7. Oh yes I definitely agree that the Bills are the best team – At coming up short

  8. Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals, and 49ers all CLEARLY better than the Bills.

  buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:05 pm
    Oh boy … here comes the haters. But I can’t disagree.
    =====================
    Just to be clear. I agree with Floyd.

  11. 13 seconds of choke

    lol

    They’ll never win because of that entitlement.

  billsrthefuture says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:04 pm
    This just became “every Bills fan is guaranteeing they’ll win the Super Bowl!” for some opposing fans here.

    As for Floyd joining the team, it’s a very welcome addition. With McDermott running the D this year, I’d anticipate more aggressive play overall and a better pass rush than what we saw last season.

    85Rate This

    ————-

    Your run D blows. Miller and this guy have zero interest setting the edge. NE has been running all over your D for years to the clip of 5.5 ypc.

  13. Bills have improved their roster from 2022, but it’s a bit much to suggest that they’re the best team.
    Bringing in aging pass rushers doesn’t change the question marks that this team has. The Floyd and Miller signings just show how poorly the drafting results for the defence has gone the past few years. First round selections, late round production.

  14. New England has been running all over the Bills D for years?

    Then, surely – they’ve been beating the Bills consistently…right?

  15. If you’re gonna talk trash about the Bills – it might be good if your team could actually beat them once in awhile. In non-hurricane conditions, that is.

    The Pats owned the Bills for years, but since Brady left? Not so much. 6 out of the last 7, isn’t it?

  goodellthegrifter says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    billsrthefuture says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:04 pm
    This just became “every Bills fan is guaranteeing they’ll win the Super Bowl!” for some opposing fans here.

    As for Floyd joining the team, it’s a very welcome addition. With McDermott running the D this year, I’d anticipate more aggressive play overall and a better pass rush than what we saw last season.

    85Rate This

    ————-

    Your run D blows. Miller and this guy have zero interest setting the edge. NE has been running all over your D for years to the clip of 5.5 ypc

    ———-

    I seem to remember the Bills scoring a TD on every single possession in the Pats only postseason game since Tom left. One would think after that debacle, you would show an iota of humility

  17. “The Pats owned the Bills for years, but since Brady left? Not so much. 6 out of the last 7, isn’t it?”

    The number 6 certainly has a familiar *ring* to it.

    Kinda like when you hear the word “zero”.

  18. How many championships do the Bills need to win before the Patriots regard them as legitimate rivals?

  datastrategist says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:59 pm
    How many championships do the Bills need to win before the Patriots regard them as legitimate rivals?

    One would be a start…

  21. Maybe, but they still need to prove it. I think they took a step backwards last season. Their run defense started taking on water and they rely too much on Josh Allen winning games for them. They certainly have Super Bowl talent.

  22. Pats are the weak link of the division. Have to even worry about the Jets more then the Pats.

  plowdawg65 says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:11 pm
    The Bills are the Cowboys of the AFC. Lots of talent but will fall flat in the divisional round.
    ———————————-
    Bills are two seasons removed from the AFC Championship game. The Cowboys are 27 seasons removed. Yeah, flat, but guess who you’ll be watching in the divisional round again and again.

  25. Here are the current top ten power rankings:

    Philadelphia
    Kansas City
    San Francisco
    Cincinnati
    Buffalo
    Baltimore
    N.Y. Jets
    Jacksonville
    N.Y. Giants
    Minnesota

    Dallas and Miami just missed the top ten.

  26. The sad part is they aren’t the best team – they’re the third best team in the afc – they’re very very good yes and are the best in the afc east but are behind Kansas City and Cincinnati. They would’ve been demolished against Philadelphia in the Super Bowl . As far as the NFL goes they’re the 5th or 6th best team – behind the chiefs , eagles , bengals and forty niners – They tend to fall apart in the big playoff games and as long as they have McDermott they won’t even make it to a Super Bowl let alone win one .

  nhpats2011 says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:48 pm
    goodellthegrifter says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    billsrthefuture says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:04 pm
    This just became “every Bills fan is guaranteeing they’ll win the Super Bowl!” for some opposing fans here.

    As for Floyd joining the team, it’s a very welcome addition. With McDermott running the D this year, I’d anticipate more aggressive play overall and a better pass rush than what we saw last season.

    85Rate This

    ————-

    Your run D blows. Miller and this guy have zero interest setting the edge. NE has been running all over your D for years to the clip of 5.5 ypc

    ———-

    I seem to remember the Bills scoring a TD on every single possession in the Pats only postseason game since Tom left. One would think after that debacle, you would show an iota of humility

    —————–

    I am pretty sure the “humility” lies with 13 seconds the very next week and a franchise.

    I could care less about a playoff loss with a rookie QB during a rebuild. NE has tons of cap space next year, a lot of nice young talent coming in and will be a wagon like I predicted.

    It takes 3 seasons to properly strip down your team and rebuild. The cross your fingers/patchwork garbage doesn’t work.

    You’re an ungrateful loser fake fan. Congratulations. You are the exact reason other fans don’t like Pats fans. Spoiled rotten and forgot to pay attention the last 20 years to see how a successful, sustainable product is built. It doesn;t happen overnight to appease your embarrssing short attention span.

    The Pats have destroyed the Bills for 20 years. They’ve lost their window as I said. 13 seconds. My goodness. I can’t imagine it.

