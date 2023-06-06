LeSean McCoy could replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed

Getty Images

We know that Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is out at FS1’s Undisputed. We don’t know who will replace him.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com recently listed some candidates. They include former NFL running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy is new to broadcasting; he joined FS1 in September 2022. He currently co-hosts Speak, which previously was known as Speak for Yourself.

Other internal candidates include Speak co-hosts Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, along with Nick Wright, who co-hosts First Things First.

Non-Fox names listed in the article include Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.

Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless reportedly will have final say over the next co-host.