Report: Derick Hall signs historic second-round deal with Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie Derick Hall has signed his four-year deal, leaving first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and second-round running back Zach Charbonnet as the team’s only unsigned draft picks.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the deal will pay Hall 85 percent of his signing bonus before training camp and guarantees him $100,000 in Year 4. That’s a first for second-round draft picks, with the NFLPA pushing for guarantees for second-rounders.

Hall finished his four-year career at Auburn with 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He also contributed 146 tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception.

He had nine sacks in 13 games in 2021, including three against No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end the regular season.