Ron Rivera: Commanders will be diligent about educating players of gambling rules

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2023, 11:50 AM EDT
ASHBURN, VA - APRIL 28: Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera speaks
Getty Images

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says it’s incumbent on teams to make sure players know about the NFL’s strict gambling rules.

Rivera said today that after Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney was suspended by the NFL for gambling policy violations in April, it became even more clear to the team that gambling is something that must be taken seriously.

“The first thing we did when it first broke initially, we did have a player that was involved, unfortunately, we reached out to the league and asked them if they had a PowerPoint they could send and share with us,” Rivera said. “We got Mike Jacobs, our head of security here, involved as well. And then we presented to the players. It’s presented every year, but what we did was an extra emphasis on it. Tomorrow the league will have a presentation as well. So we’re going to continue that, it will be a presentation that we will do during training camp as well again, just so we continue to hammer these things home and be very, very careful that we understand the integrity of the league, the integrity of each team and the players’ own integrity and coaches’ integrity for that matter as well are at stake. We have to be very, very diligent about this.”

Although the NFL has embraced gambling by partnering with sports books, the league still strictly prohibits players from betting on NFL games, and from betting on any sport while they’re at the team facility or other team functions. Some players appeared not to know that and have been suspended, and Rivera and other coaches are doing what they can to avoid more suspensions.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Ron Rivera: Commanders will be diligent about educating players of gambling rules

  1. How about … this is your one chance to be rich and famous for life … don’t gamble till you’re retired?

  3. With the hundreds of employees, a team has it can’t produce a simple PowerPoint that any 8th grader can make? How dumb are these players that they need a visual aid to not do some thing is black and white as don’t gamble or you don’t get paid? The first I would have done is called the Lions and see what did and do the opposite.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.