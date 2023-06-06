Todd Bowles plans to discuss gambling policy with players at mandatory minicamp

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
The ongoing suspensions of NFL players for violating the gambling policy means that either teams are failing to properly educate players or players are ignoring the proper education they are receiving.

Whatever the explanation, more work needs to be done.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles addressed with reporters the work he plans to do, and when he plans to do is.

“We have gambling policy rules that we go over every year — probably once in the [summer] once everybody gets here,” Bowles told reporters on Tuesday, via comments circulated by the team. “You don’t really do it in the spring because [player attendance] isn’t mandatory, so you don’t reach everybody. Next week in mandatory minicamp, we’ll sit down and have that meeting and we’ll discuss it. They’ll know exactly what they can and can’t do.”

It still shouldn’t wait until everyone is there, frankly. Under the league’s policy, players attending voluntary workouts can land in an involuntary jackpot by placing bets on, say, the NBA playoffs from the locker room.

Given the significance of the penalties and the bizarre disconnect between the permissibility of placing bets at home on non-NFL sports and impermissibility of doing so at work, every player should get a reminder of the rules as soon as he walks in.

Why not put a sign in the players’ entrance to every facility and in every locker room? Something like this, in big letters.

STOP. DON’T DO IT. DON’T BET ON SPORTS ON YOUR PHONE OR TABLET OR COMPUTER WHILE IN THE BUILDING. YOU WILL BE CAUGHT. YOU WILL BE SUSPENDED.

Make it clear. Make it bold. Make it part of the fabric of the workplace experience. At least anyone who does it can’t claim they didn’t know.

  2. I can understand the ban on betting on your own or other NFL teams but if you can bet on other sports outside the facility what’s the difference betting within the facility? Personally I think sports betting should never have been legalised as it can destroy fans faith in the integrate of the game & there’s a reason the bookies have so much money to throw the NFLs way – that’s money from everyone else’s betting losses!

  3. Stupid move Bowles. This education must come from the NFLPA, not the NFL or the 32 franchises. This will set a precedent that the NFLPA will use against the NFL going forward. Way to go, idiot.

  4. EVERY time a player enters a team facility or accesses a NFL or team website, PC, tablet, etc, the player should be presented with a notice of policy and be forced to sign that they READ it, they UNDERSTAND the policy, they understand the CONSEQUENCES for violating the policy, and then they must sign it. Players will become supremely irritated with this but they brought this on themselves. It is the NFLPA’s job to do this and NO ONE is holding the NFLPA accountable.

    Calm down, take a deep breath. The NFLPA is not responsible for your issues.

  6. I would think by now, with all the publicity these suspensions are getting, a sign shouldn’t even be necessary. But I suppose they’ve got to cover their butts so no one who gets caught can say “They didn’t tell me!”

  7. People don’t read signs. The only way to stop this behavior is to suspend the hell out of players who bet on the NFL and banish those who make bets on their team.

  8. It’s actually very simple.

    1) You cannot bet on NFL games. At all.

    2) You cannot bet within any NFL facility. At all.

    3) You can bet on other sports away from any NFL facility.

