Trevor Lawrence: Feels good to focus on my game this offseason

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is savoring stability this offseason.

Lawrence made the transition from college to the NFL after being drafted first overall in 2021 and then had to go through another transition last offseason when the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to clean up after the failed Urban Meyer experiment. The Jaguars wound up winning the AFC South under their new coach and this offseason featured none of the tumult of the last two years as the team kept its coaching staff and offensive scheme in place.

That has created a “different feel” for Lawrence, who said he’s been “able to unwind a little bit and then disconnect” in a way he couldn’t the last two years.

“To have the same staff, to have a lot of the same players, to have that carryover, and the system, that feels good having that and being able to focus on little parts of my game instead of just making sure I got the installs and know the plan coming into practice,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Not having that stress of just learning the playbook, I can just really focus on my game and my mechanics. . . . Now we have our culture set, we have our staff, we have our system. It feels good having that in place.”

Lawrence took big strides in the second half of last season and having an entire offseason to hone his game should allow for further improvement by the time the Jaguars hit the field in September.