Vikings sign DeWayne McBride to wrap up draft class

The Vikings have all of their 2023 draft picks under contract.

Running back DeWayne McBride has signed his four-year rookie deal. The seventh-round pick was the sixth and final draft pick by the team in April and the sixth and final draft pick to agree to his deal.

McBride averaged 7.4 yards per carry while posting 1,713 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns during his final season at UAB. He was second in the nation in yards per carry and second in rushing yards.

The Vikings also have Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, and Kene Nwangwu on the roster at running back. There’s been a lot of speculation about Cook’s future with the team, although there’s some reason to believe that plans to part ways with him might have changed at some point this offseason.

2 responses to “Vikings sign DeWayne McBride to wrap up draft class

  1. Maybe it took longer to sign this guy and now a Cook deal is imminent.

  2. I’d love to see what McBride can do in a 1st and 2nd down role spelling Cook when necessary.
    Still think Mattison is more of a pile moving 3rd and short guy, whom I think they need to keep.

    If it were me I would keep Cook, have Mattison for the short/inside runs and see what either McBride or Ty Chandler can to to replace the “home run” type of explosive plays if/when Cook is injured or eventually slows down.

    Kene is just too small and goes down too easy. He’s a return guy, if anything. Has done nothing to prove he is any kind of “every down” back.

