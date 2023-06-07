Amari Cooper: Deshaun Watson looks like he’s in a better groove

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 7, 2023, 11:08 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was unimpressive after coming off his 11-game suspension in 2022. But it seems he’s starting to regain the form he once had during Cleveland’s offseason program.

Reports out of the Browns offseason program on Tuesday noted Watson was sharp during Tuesday’s practice, particularly during red zone 7-on-7 drills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want to put too much stock into that, though, and neither did receiver Amari Cooper.

“I mean, you have no pass rush, it’s really like pitch and catch out there,” Cooper said in his press conference. “Obviously, the DBs make plays sometimes. But it’s not a level playing field for them when we’re doing 7-on-7, so it should look like that every time.”

Still, Cooper said he’s noticed a difference between the way Watson’s practicing from last year to now.

“He looks in a bit of a better groove,” Cooper said. “Just having that long layoff, of course you’re going to lose some rhythm, some form of rhythm. But he looks like he’s really getting that back.”

The Browns went 3-3 in Watson’s six starts last year. But the quarterback completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 175 yards with a TD.

We’ll see if Watson can translate the practice success to the field when games begin in the fall.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Amari Cooper: Deshaun Watson looks like he’s in a better groove

  1. The best medicine for a lot of people is that Watson just isn’t good anymore. The Browns would still have to trot him out there because of his insane contract, but they’d feel like a-holes, and if he’s just flat out bad, he’ll have to be embarrassed by being put in that spotlight every week only to look like a joke.

    I know I don’t want to see him get injured because that’s an excuse. I want him to be fully healthy and just… bad. I’m sure he’ll be crying into his money, but it’s still gotta sting for everyone (but the Texans) involved in the whole fiasco.

  3. TJ Watt and the Steelers defense will dominate them. I love getting two free wins every year from the clowns.

  4. I don’t bet real money, but if I did, I’d bet Watson in 2023 will be much closer to the 2018-20 DW than to the 2022 DW.
    Of course he should be sharp in non-contact 7-on-7s, but we have seen Browns’ QBs who were not sharp in camp, so it’s a relief to hear the reports.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.