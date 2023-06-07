Cooper Kupp: Ankle “feeling really good” after 2022 surgery

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hoped to return to action last season after having tightrope surgery on his ankle, but he wound up sitting out the final weeks of the season and he wasn’t taking part in practice with the team on Tuesday either.

Kupp has been absent for most of the offseason program to be with his family as they welcomed a child and he did rehab work before speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Kupp said his ankle is “feeling really good” while acknowledging that there’s still work to be done to be sure that he’s back to 100 percent in time for the start of the season.

“I mean, you don’t know until you’re out here doing football stuff and really putting the ankle through the stuff that you know is required to play football,” Kupp said. “You can’t simulate this stuff. So I don’t know if we’ll really know. I feel right now as we’ve been pushing it pretty hard, I feel really good. And so I’m itching to be out there and it’s a good place to be now where I feel like I’m asking for more and wanting to do more and feeling like you’re getting held back versus feeling like they’re pushing you to do more, you know? So we’re in a good place now where I feel like I want to get out there and play and they’re being cautious with it.”

Kupp’s injury was one of many things that contributed to the Rams’ freefall from Super Bowl champs to 5-12 last season and getting him back at full speed would be a positive development for the hopes of pushing things back in the other direction.