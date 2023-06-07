Deommodore Lenoir: Brandon Aiyuk will be a top-5 receiver this year

Getty Images

Last week, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk told reporters that he’s about to “take off” in 2023 with a big season.

One of his teammates wholeheartedly agreed with that sentiment on Wednesday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir had some high praise for the receiver based on what he’s seen from Aiyuk from going against each other in the Pac-12 to now.

“We’ve been having our battles since college,” Lenoir said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s going to be a top-five receiver in this league this year. He’s going to put everybody on notice.

“I feel like he’s been so underrated. He really don’t get the credit that he deserves.”

Lenoir added that Aiyuk is “more smooth on his brakes” and “his release package is unmatched.”

Aiyuk may have some competition from a teammate when it comes to being a top-five receiver, as Deebo Samuel recently said his 2022 season was “awful” and said he would never “put anything like that on tape again.”

Aiyuk led the 49ers last season with career-highs in targets (114), catches (78), and receiving yards (1,015). He scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was second on the team.