Deshaun Watson: I’m pretty far ahead of where I was last year

Getty Images

The Browns are banking on quarterback Deshaun Watson being better in his second year with the team and the consistent message from the team’s offseason program has been that Watson’s on track for more success.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last month that Watson has improved “tenfold” since last year and wide receiver Amari Cooper shared a similar sentiment this week. On Wednesday, it was Watson’s turn to weigh in on how he feels.

Watson said at a press conference that he feels like having experience with Van Pelt and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has vaulted him well beyond his first season with the team.

“I’m pretty far ahead of where I was last year,” Watson said. “Last year was, as far as football and being on the field, just learning a new system. Trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin calls the plays. It’s just being able to process the game at the speed I know. Being a year in and being able to speak to Kevin and AVP about what we want to do and being confident about it, it allows me to play a little bit faster when I’m on the field.”

The Browns made a big investment in Watson last year knowing that his availability would almost certainly be compromised during the 2022 season. They felt that the move was still worth it, so they’ll be hoping that offseason enthusiasm is followed by on-field results.