Deshaun Watson on DeAndre Hopkins: I have no idea where that stands

Getty Images

Last week, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he’d love to have free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins as his teammate once again.

Hopkins is reportedly set to visit with the Titans over the weekend. But does Watson have any inside information as to whether Cleveland is in the mix for Hopkins’ services?

“Really, I have no idea,” Watson said in his Wednesday press conference, adding that’s a better question for G.M. Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski. “[F]or me, I have no idea where that stands. But, like I said last week, of course we would love to have him. And we’ll see how things go.”

Watson didn’t reveal how well his recruitment pitch landed with Hopkins, though the quarterback mentioned he talked with Hopkins on Tuesday because it was the receiver’s birthday.

“But nothing about football,” Watson said, “just about life and how he could just enjoy his day and more blessings to him.”

We’ll see if Cleveland is a stop on Hopkins’ free agency tour.