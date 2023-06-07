Falcons KR Avery Williams set to miss 2023 season with ACL injury

Getty Images

The Falcons will need a new kick returner for the 2023 season.

Head coach Arthur Smith said at a Wednesday press conference is likely to miss the entire year after injuring his ACL. Smith said that Williams was injured during a practice last week and that he is set to have surgery on the injury Thursday.

Williams averaged 16.2 yards on 18 punt returns and 19.6 yards on 16 kickoff returns during the 2022 season. He also ran the ball 22 times for 109 yards after making the move from defensive back to running back prior to the season.

Smith said that he expects the 2021 fifth-round pick to make a full recovery, but someone else will have to step into his role for the time being.