Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph found not guilty of murder

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Giants
Getty Images

Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph was acquitted today of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Rudolph admits that he shot 39 rounds at a group of four men outside his home, killing one of them, but he says he fired in self-defense, and a jury found him not guilty after deliberating for about four hours.

The incident took place on April 7, 2021, when the four men came to Rudolph’s home to confront him about a dispute he had with his then-girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rudolph intended to kill the men; Rudolph said he only shot at them because he feared for his own life and the life of his brother, who was with him at his home.

“I finally got my freedom back. I can get back to my life. I just want to thank the jurors, thank the court, thank everyone that was involved in this,” Rudolph told reporters outside the courtroom. “I knew all along that I did what I had to do to protect me and my brother’s life.”

Rudolph played for the Giants in 2017 and 2018 and briefly spent time with the Dolphins in 2018. He also briefly had a stint in the Canadian Football League. Rudolph said he hopes to play football again.

Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph found not guilty of murder

  1. I guess this is one of those things where you just need the court records because the information in this article only makes me speculate about how things went down.

    But if four men came to my house– and I assume their intentions were not to have a cordial discussion over tea and biscuits, but in an aggressive manner, would I not be able to stand my ground? I hate when these prosecutors act like I can only stand my ground unless the gun is pointed at my head.

    But again, I can only speculate.

  2. Self defense is not allowed for NFL players in the court of public opinion. (See Lewis,Ray) but hopefully Travis Rudolph can continue his career if this was indeed self defense.

  3. Doesn’t seem like something that would even warrant an indictment? 4 angry dudes show up at my house, or pretty much anyone’s, they’re gonna get shot. Wonder if there’s more to it or just an over-zealous prosecutor?

