Jaguars release plans for stadium renovations

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville began working on plans to renovate TIAA Bank Field in 2020 and the team released details of what they hope the finished project will look like on Wednesday.

The release includes renderings of the stadium that would include a seating bowl that can expand to 71,500 seats depending on what event is being held in the building. The team also touts expanded concourses, increased energy efficiency, and the construction of a park that will serve as both an entry to the stadium and home to a network of hiking and biking trails.

“We have reached the end of this important and initial phase of this project, the design of the stadium we envision will be the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come,” Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “From stadium discussions starting in 2016 to the formal process launched in July 2020 and now concluding, our objective has always been the same – lock in a promising future for the Jaguars and help our downtown become an economic engine to lift all of Jacksonville, particularly areas that have been underserved. Being able to share the video and stadium design highlights with the people of Jacksonville is a significant step forward in that effort.

Assuming the project is approved by the city, it’s believed that the Jaguars will have to find another place to play for a couple of years while the work on the stadium is taking place.