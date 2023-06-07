Josh Allen is on cover of Madden 24

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is this year’s Madden cover athlete.

EA announced today that Allen will be on the cover of Madden 24, the latest edition of the long-running NFL video game.

On social media, Allen called it, “A childhood dream come true.”

The selection cements Allen’s status as one of the game’s biggest stars, and a popular player who sells merchandise.

Last year, John Madden himself was on the cover of the game that bears his name, in memory of his life and his great service to the game of football. Previous cover players have included Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes for Madden 22. Lamar Jackson for Madden 21 and Mahomes alone for Madden 20.

11 responses to “Josh Allen is on cover of Madden 24

  4. Glad all those end of season endzone INTs didnt protect him from the Madden curse

  7. I like Allen, but why Allen? I could have picked many other players more deserving. Why is there so much focus on QB? I understand it is a hard position, but there are other ‘lesser’ position players who are more deserving. How about first ballot HOFs from any position? QBs make all the money, why the glory too? Where is Jim Brown? Walter Payton? How about a little history like Deacon Jones, Bronco Nagurski? I bet Bobbie Wagner or Zach Martin will never make the cover, though they should if you love NFL.

  10. Cue the stories about the players who feel “disrespected” because it wasn’t them.

