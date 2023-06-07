Josh Allen is on cover of Madden 24

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is this year’s Madden cover athlete.

EA announced today that Allen will be on the cover of Madden 24, the latest edition of the long-running NFL video game.

On social media, Allen called it, “A childhood dream come true.”

The selection cements Allen’s status as one of the game’s biggest stars, and a popular player who sells merchandise.

Last year, John Madden himself was on the cover of the game that bears his name, in memory of his life and his great service to the game of football. Previous cover players have included Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes for Madden 22. Lamar Jackson for Madden 21 and Mahomes alone for Madden 20.