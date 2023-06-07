Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales exit league office after 2.5-hour meeting

Getty Images

As expected, proposed Commanders owner Josh Harris met with the NFL on Wednesday, against a smoky dystopian backdrop that serves as a fitting metaphor for the entirety of the Daniel Snyder era in D.C.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that Harris and Mitchell Rales, the top minority investor in the Harris-led group, spent roughly 2.5 hours at 345 Park Avenue on Wednesday.

Harris has vowed to fix any issues with the deal that potentially run afoul of league rules. One major concern has been the debt structure of the $6.05 billion transaction.

The league has a strong motivation to move on from Snyder, but it is trying to do justice to requirements aimed at ensuring that the franchise will be financially viable post-closing. Fans desperate to dump The Dan should be in support of measures aimed at ensuring that the team won’t struggle to compete due to funding issues.