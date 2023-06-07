Luke Schoonmaker out of walking boot, will be ready for training camp

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker in the second round to compete for their starting tight end job. Dalton Schultz left for Houston in free agency, leaving Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon as the other tight ends on the roster.

Schoonmaker, though, hasn’t missed some time with a plantar fascia injury in his foot.

He wore a walking boot last week but was out of it this week for the team’s minicamp and doing limited work on the side during practice.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Schoonmaker will be good to go for training camp next month.

“He’s doing good,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It’s something he’s been dealing with. All these guys, if they’re not out there practicing, I don’t anticipate anybody having an issue come training camp. So, that’s the thought process, just trying to get these guys ready to go. With this being the last week, we’ll be cautious. Terence Steele will be the one that we’ll have to see when we get to Oxnard. We’re just being smart with these injuries.”

Steele, the team’s right tackle, still is working is way back from an ACL tear. Jones said cornerback Jourdan Lewis (foot) will open camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.