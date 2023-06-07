Matt LaFleur: Romeo Doubs has done some unbelievable things in OTAs

Getty Images

As the Packers turn the page from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback, one of the many factors in Love’s success will be his targets.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has noted the solid connection between Love and 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs before. But on Tuesday, LaFleur went pretty far in his praise of how Doubs has progressed throughout the offseason program and how he’s expecting Doubs to perform from training camp into the season.

“I think last year, I know I talked about just his process and his routine that he has,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “There’s sometimes where you almost have to pull him back because he’s so invested into it and puts so much time into it that I think sometimes you can almost wear yourself out. So, I think that’s one thing with him — you never have to worry about whether or not he’s working. And I know from when we get out of here and the time that he spends away from here, he will be very deliberate with what he does.

“So, I expect him to be able to pick up right where he left off. He’s done some unbelievable things throughout the course of these OTAs, just whether it’s with the route running, the catches, and just continues to build on that rapport he has with Jordan.”

LaFleur also said that the team is seeing the connection develop between Love and Doubs on a daily basis.

“I think that ‘Rome’ has done a nice job of really making that next step,” LaFleur said. “Now, he’s got to go out and do it in games. But, I think what we’ve seen from him in practice — just how deliberate he is with what he’s trying to work on, he’s doing a great job of really getting his feet to the ground, running violent routes, violent cuts, being aggressive with his hands.

“So, I think he’s shown a lot of progress. And the rapport that those two guys have shown throughout eight practices now has been pretty solid.”

In 13 games with seven starts last year, Doubs recorded 42 receptions for 425 yards with three touchdowns.