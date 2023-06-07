Mike Vrabel on DeAndre Hopkins: We want players who want to be here

June 7, 2023
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed a Wednesday report that receiver DeAndre Hopkins will take a free-agent visit with the club.

“The first thing is we want players that want to be here,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We’ll work through anything else. We brought in a bunch of different players, and DeAndre will be somebody that we’ll bring in next week, early next week, at the end of this week, and go through the same visit we’ll go through with everybody and start the process.”

Vrabel and Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly both have familiarity with Hopkins from their shared time with the Texans. Kelly held the same position with Houston in 2019, which was one of three seasons Hopkins was named a first-team All-Pro with the franchise.

Though it’s Hopkins’ first foray into free agency, Vrabel said he’s not one to recruit.

“I’m past the recruiting — I did that in college,” Vrabel said. “Again, we really just want people that want to be here. And if that works out, then you go on to the next step.

“This will be pretty much it until either sign or don’t sign the next player.”

Wyatt noted that Vrabel then shut down any more questions about Hopkins.

“I’m going to talk about the players that are here, and when DeAndre is here I’ll visit with him,” Vrabel said, “and then we’ll move on when we make any other transactions from there.”

In 14 career games against the Titans, Hopkins has caught 89 passes for 1,396 yards with nine touchdowns — including a nine-catch, 238-yard, two-TD performance in a 45-21 victory back in 2014.

