Minkah Fitzpatrick: A lot of new faces in secondary, but we’re further along than I expected

Getty Images

The Steelers finished 10th in points allowed last season, but there are going to be plenty of new faces on defense in 2022.

Changes have been made at every level of the defense and the defensive backfield is set to look very different than it did a year ago. The Steelers signed Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, and Keanu Neal as free agents before drafting Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round in April, so safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has a lot of new teammates to get used to before September.

On Wednesday Fitzpatrick said that there’s a lot to learn with so many new parts but that he feels the Steelers are “ahead of the game” at this point in the calendar.

“I think it’s great,” Fitzpatrick said, via the team’s website. “I think we have a perfect balance of vets and younger guys. I think when you have that combination, the vets that set the standard and the young guys that bring the energy, the juice every day. It’s a great combination and I think we are ahead of where I thought we would be.”

A lot of teams say that things are coming together better than expected during the offseason only to find that things don’t look that way during game action,