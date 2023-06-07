Report: Commanders sale could be approved in July

Getty Images

The final days of Daniel Snyder are upon us.

Via the Washington Post, the sale of the Commanders “is advancing” toward “expected’ approval by the NFL. It could happen as soon as July.

That’s the news in the aftermath of a 2.5-hour meeting between prospective owner Josh Harris and the NFL’s finance committee on Wednesday in New York.

Although, per the report, “more work must be done,” the vote could happen — with approval the anticipated result — in late July.

Harris and his investment group will buy the team from Daniel and Tanya Snyder for $6.05 billion, if/when the transaction is approved.