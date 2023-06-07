Report: Vikings getting calls about Danielle Hunter

June 7, 2023
Dalvin Cook’s future with the Vikings has been the subject of a lot of speculation recently, but the running back may not the only veteran who is less than a sure thing to remain in Minnesota for the coming season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have been receiving calls from teams gauging the possibility of trading for edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Rapoport added that the interest is believed to be real for a player who is heading into the final year of his contract.

Hunter is set to make $5.5 million under the terms of that pact. Hunter has been looking for a new deal and Rapoport reports that the Vikings have explored ways to add some money for this season, but nothing has led to an agreement that would guarantee his future with the team.

Hunter had 10.5 sacks in the regular season last year and added another one in Minnesota’s playoff loss to the Giants. He has 71 sacks in 102 career games.

  1. Hunter has been a great Viking. Really depends on if the franchise believes it is in a winning window or not. Any draft picks received would be unlikely to contribute until 2025 if they pan out. SKOL

  2. Package Danielle and Dalvin together to a contender and let’s give this “competitive rebuild” some momentum!

  3. If they’re foolish enough to trade Hunter like they did Smith, then Kwesi definitely isn’t the answer. They would have a realistic shot at setting the league record for fewest sacks in a season without Hunter.

  4. Everyone thought their defense couldn’t get worst than last year…….challenge accepted

  5. He won’t save our defense anyway, send him and stay forward focused. Get a return. He’s been hurt plenty and doesn’t seem all that attached anyway so why are we?

  6. Trading Hunter would incyr an $18.8 million dollar dead cap charge for the coming season.

    On the bright side, blind homers would probably stop pretending the Vikings have any shot of appearing in a Super Bowl ths year. Probably.

  8. Dalvin. Danielle. Kirk.

    The tree’s cutting cut down instead of pruned, and that’s a fact.

  9. ammarradhi
    “Everyone thought” that most adults know the difference between the word “worst” and “worse”… assumption … incorrect.

  10. Seems like an unorthodox approach to this years offseason championship.

  11. I’m tired of all the doom-saying and (typical) pre-season predictions of failure.

    The Vikings were 13-4 last year with a Defense that simply could not stop ANY passer.

    Regardless of any Packer/homer constant sniping on EVERY-SINGLE-VIKING-THREAD, the Viking will be competitive again this year.

    To get rid of one of the FEW remaining capable edge rushers who would fit in a 3-4 scheme would be stupid, and the Vikings will NOT be doing it.

    Copy this to read later. NOT GONNA HAPPEN.

