Report: Vikings getting calls about Danielle Hunter

Dalvin Cook’s future with the Vikings has been the subject of a lot of speculation recently, but the running back may not the only veteran who is less than a sure thing to remain in Minnesota for the coming season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have been receiving calls from teams gauging the possibility of trading for edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Rapoport added that the interest is believed to be real for a player who is heading into the final year of his contract.

Hunter is set to make $5.5 million under the terms of that pact. Hunter has been looking for a new deal and Rapoport reports that the Vikings have explored ways to add some money for this season, but nothing has led to an agreement that would guarantee his future with the team.

Hunter had 10.5 sacks in the regular season last year and added another one in Minnesota’s playoff loss to the Giants. He has 71 sacks in 102 career games.