Seahawks will wear throwback uniforms for Week 8 home game

Getty Images

The Seahawks will wear their classic blue and silver uniforms for their Week Eight home game against the Browns.

Seahawks players including linebacker Bobby Wagner were shown the uniforms they’ll be wearing for that game, and Wagner is excited.

“They’re fire,” Wagner said. “They’re very fire.”

The Seahawks wore the blue home jerseys and silver helmets from 1983 to 2001. For several years, the NFL did not allow any alternate helmets over concerns that they might not fit properly. Last year, the NFL allowed players to wear alternate helmets as long as those helmets were fitted at the start of the season at the same time the players were assigned their regular helmets. Now more teams are getting in on the throwback action, which is always popular with fans — and a way for teams to make more money selling throwback apparel.