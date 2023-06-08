49ers are NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2023, 3:19 PM EDT
NFL: MAY 31 San Francisco 49ers OTA
Getty Images

Usually, it’s hard to be confident in an NFL team facing uncertainty about its starting quarterback. But despite Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury, there’s plenty of confidence in the 49ers heading into the 2023 season.

The 49ers are -175 favorites to win the NFC West at BetMGM, making them the heaviest favorites to win their division of any team in the NFL.

That’s partly because the 49ers have been to the NFC Championship Game two years in a row and have most of their top players back. It’s also a reflection of the quality of the NFC West. The Cardinals look like they’re going to be one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Rams are a far cry from their Super Bowl-winning team of two seasons ago. The Seahawks are coming off a playoff season, but they weren’t as good as the 49ers last year and there aren’t a lot of reasons to think they will be this year.

So the 49ers seem like a safe pick to win their division — the safest pick in the league.

The other seven division favorites are the Chiefs at -160, Jaguars at -160, Eagles at +100, Bengals at +115, Saints at +125, Lions at +130 and Bills at +135.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “49ers are NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division

  2. No guarantee the 49ers get better QB play than Seattle. They could but it’s not definite. The Hawks will give them a run for their money in my mind.

  3. I think Seahawks are going to be a tough out. As much as I dislike them they have reloaded quickly

  4. The Seahawks are more established at QB, the most important position on the field. They are my favorite to win the West. If the Rams have a resurgence, the 49ers could finish third in the NFC West. I think the Chargers are the favorite to win the AFC West. Barring a repeat of last season’s debilitating injuries, they are the most talented team in the Division, in the Conference.

  5. At first glance that seems wrong, but thinking about it only the 49ers and Seahawks look like they’ll be competitive next season.
    The Cardinals may not win a game, and the Rams are likely to lose at least ten, if not more if they decide to tank after a bad start.
    Every other division is competitive with some having at least three teams who will challenge for a playoff spot, like the AFC East, North and West, and the NFC East. And then there’s the divisions like the AFC South, NFC North and South, that could be an ugly battle by bad teams for the lone divisional playoff spot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.