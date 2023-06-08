Bryce Young opens practice with first team Thursday

Getty Images

The Panthers made a change to kick off Thursday’s OTA practice.

According to multiple reports from the session, Bryce Young opened team drills as the quarterback with the first-team offense. The first overall pick in this year’s draft had been behind Andy Dalton in all of the other spring practices open to the media.

Even with Dalton leading off, Young has been getting a heavy dose of snaps with the first team so Thursday isn’t his first time working with the first string. Having him go first on a day with the media on hand isn’t the sort of thing that goes unnoticed, however, and head coach Frank Reich is sure to field questions about whether the team feels Young is ready to step into the starting role.

The Panthers close out their offseason program with a minicamp next week. After that, training camp will be the next opportunity to gauge where things stand with Carolina’s quarterback of the future.