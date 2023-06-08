Frank Clark agrees to sign with Broncos

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Edge rusher Frank Clark won’t be with the Chiefs in 2023, but he will be sticking around the AFC West.

According to multiple reports, Clark has agreed to a deal with the Broncos. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Clark was released by the Chiefs in a cap-clearing move in March. He spent the last four seasons in Kansas City and helped the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl titles while being named to three Pro Bowls.

Clark had 39 tackles and five sacks in the regular season last year and added seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in the postseason. He had 10.5 sacks in 12 overall playoff games for the Chiefs.

Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper are the other members of the edge rushing group that the Broncos hope will help them get a chance to see Clark play in the postseason.

8 responses to “Frank Clark agrees to sign with Broncos

  2. Clark was good, not great, from what I saw over the last couple of years. I just didn’t hear his name as much as in the past and it seems like Clark’s best years are behind him. Clark probably still has some good games left in him but I think the Chiefs knew what they were doing.

  3. Frank is really good, for about 3 games a season…. The rest of the time he’s below average. If he’d been more consistent, he’d still be a Chief, and making a ton more money. I do appreciate his years with KC though, without him they don’t win the 1st SB!.

  4. The logjam of free agent pass rushers is finally getting signed. Ngakoue, Houston, Clowney, Flowers, Van Noy, Ingram, Dunlap should start get opportunities.

    Clarkey signed for 5.5, less than Floyd. So we can see where this is headed.

  5. A bit of a disappointment really…I was hoping he, like Bobby Wagner, would return to the ‘hawks.

  6. The DONKEYS?? Why Frank…why? Chiefs Kingdom thanks you for your service though!!

  7. Another desperate Hail Mary from the Broncos, first dramatically overpaying Russell Wilson, then way overpaying Sean Payton, now overpaying 30 yr old Frank Clark who the Chiefs politely were showing the door to. Prediction- Chiefs stretch the winning streak to 17 straight over Donkees

