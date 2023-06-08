Frank Reich: Moving Bryce Young up just the next step

Getty Images

The 11-on-11 portion of Thursday’s practice began a little differently for the Panthers on Thursday.

Bryce Young took the first snaps at quarterback, which was a shift from Andy Dalton being the first man up at previous practices open to the media. In a press conference after the session, head coach Frank Reich said that Young has been in that position at other practices this week as well and that he and General Manager Scott Fitterer “earmarked” this week as the time to bump Young up in the rotation some time ago.

“At the beginning of the offseason, this was kinda the time we marked to move him up,” Reich said. “It’s just the next step. There’s really nothing to say other than ‘hey, we just wanted to move him up this week.’ Felt like it’s been the right time. He had a couple of weeks to watch Andy. That was really good stuff.”

Reich didn’t lay out the team’s full plans for where they’ll go at quarterback from here, but they didn’t take Young first overall because they think he needs an extended stretch as a backup and it seems more likely than not that Young’s move up the depth chart will turn out to be a lasting one.