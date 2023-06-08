Jaguars scrap final OTA for team paintball

Getty Images

The Jaguars were supposed to have a final Organized Team Activity practice on Thursday. Instead, the team will be organizing for a different activity.

The Jaguars have announced that the OTA session has been canceled, and that team paintball will occur instead.

The last time we caught wind of a team opting for paintball happened in 2017, when the Colts did it.

“[The idea was] team building, camaraderie — instead I got bunch of welts,” coach Chuck Pagano said at the time. “I was praying, down on my hands and knees, nobody turn an ankle.”

It could have been worse. A decade earlier, Washington rookie safety LaRon Landry was shot in the crotch. On purpose.