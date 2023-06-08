Kevin Byard: Plan was always to skip OTAs, don’t want to get into pay cut request

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT
Titans safety Kevin Byard made his first appearance of the offseason at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but he said on Thursday that his absence earlier in the spring was not due to the team’s request that he take a pay cut.

General Manager Ran Carthon confirmed that Byard declined that request and Byard said on Thursday that he had communicated his plan to work out on his own to the team in advance of those conversations. Byard said that he is focused on playing football only and feels “100 percent” happy about being with the team, so he didn’t “feel the need to clarify anything” about his reaction to the team’s request when it was made or during his press conference.

“I don’t really want to get into my feelings or anything about that, any emotions,” Byard said. “I guarantee you I will not be the last player and I haven’t been the first player [a team has] come to about a pay cut. I let my agent and the organization — obviously, Ran the G.M. — handle those things.”

Byard has not missed a game since joining the Titans as a third-round pick in 2016 and he’s been named an All-Pro twice during his run with the team. Whatever went into the pay cut request, it looks like his tenure will be continuing for at least one more year.

  1. Byard is one of the best safeties in football, so trying to lowball him proves how low the titans are willing to go. Amy should be forced to sell, she is out of her depths and her team is suffering for it. Bad teams make bad decisions because they have bad owners.

  2. this doesnt make a ton of sense..third round pick..rookie salary. all pro twice..almost sounds as if hes outplaying his salary not making too much..this is strictly comparatively speaking..i still strongly believe theyre all paid waaaay too much but just sayin.

  3. He still could be cut by not taking the paycut, especially if they drafted someone who looks good in camp.

    No guarantee he stays with Tenn.

