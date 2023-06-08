Luke Getsy: Chase Claypool is definitely in a much better place

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 8, 2023, 11:56 AM EDT
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Getty Images

The Bears need quarterback Justin Fields to take another step in his development in 2023.

Though Chicago added a potential No. 1 target in D.J. Moore during the offseason, receiver Chase Claypool still figures to be a big factor in Fields’ success.

Claypool arrived in Chicago midway through the 2022 season and didn’t make much of an impact. In seven games with three starts, he recorded just 14 catches for 140 yards.

But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy noted he’s seen a difference in Claypool during the offseason program.

“I think comfortability within the building, whether that’s being around the head coach, being around us on the offensive staff, his teammates,” Getsy said Wednesday, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “And then, most importantly, Justin. I think that relationship is always the most important — the quarterback/receiver relationship. I think all that’s improving. As far as his knowledge of what’s going on around him, that’s improving. Because we demand a lot of that position, as we’ve talked about here plenty of times. That’s a big part of what we do with that role. It’s been good to see him be able to take a step there.

“To say where he is now, obviously, he’s definitely in a much better place. That’s what’s most important. Like [head coach Matt Eberflus] and those guys have said, I think that his positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see.”

Claypool caught 62 passes for 873 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie and followed that with 59 receptions for 860 yards with two TDs in 2021. After trading a second-round pick for Claypool last year, the Bears would surely like to get that kind of production out of the receiver in 2023.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Luke Getsy: Chase Claypool is definitely in a much better place

  2. If the Bears develop a passing game – watch out!

    Justin Fields can be dangerous on the ground, if he can be effective in the air this team is going to become an offensive powerhouse.

  3. Claypool was claiming he wanted to be the #1 WR in the league. Just catch some passes, score some TDs and please don’t run your mouth!

  4. Outside of one monster week his rookie season the guy’s been a middling receiver at best. Move on, he’s just not that good..

  5. What a disaster this trade has been. First he didn’t produce ANYTHING, next the 2nd round pick turned into a 1st rounder, and to top it off, if he has even a remotely decent season, he is gonna want to get PAID.

  6. The offensive line should be top priority for the Bears OC. Weapons are useless with out the protection, how this hasn’t been figured out by the Bears for 30 years is mindboggling.

  8. I don’t know exactly how it happens but every ball thrown to Claypool ends up being a contested ball and he loses every contest.

  9. “What a disaster this trade has been.” – i mean, from a steelers perspective it’s been fantastic. JPJ for Chase was probably the best we could have ever hoped for a guy whose main contribution to the team had been reduced to the most awkward looking end arounds i’ve ever seen in my life.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.