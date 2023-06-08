Mike McDaniel on Dalvin Cook: I wasn’t born yesterday so I’m not commenting

Getty Images

The Vikings are set to release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday and the Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in bidding for his services, so it was no surprise that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about him at a Thursday press conference.

Cook remains a member of the Vikings, however, and that would make it tampering if McDaniel were to answer a question about the team’s reported interest. McDaniel’s reply made it clear that he is aware of that rule.

“March 6, 1983, the day I was born, right? Now we take a closer look at that date and that in fact was not yesterday,” McDaniel said. “Okay, so people that are rumored to be tall, short, people that are rumored to be, you’re not going to get this guy. I’m Year Two. Okay? What I am excited about is talking about the most important thing which is the third day of veteran minicamp and we’ve got a lot of guys that are good players that have an opportunity to get better. Answer your question?”

McDaniel did discuss the team’s current running backs and called Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, and third-round pick De’Von Achane “a really cool group.” We’ll have to wait until at least Friday to hear anything from the Dolphins about whether they’re looking to add Cook to it.