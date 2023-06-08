Pete Bevacqua will exit NBC Sports to become A.D. at Notre Dame

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2023, 11:29 AM EDT
The deep connections between NBC and Notre Dame will get a little deeper.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua will become the new Director of Athletics at Notre Dame, replacing Jack Swarbrick. The NBC announcement of the move describes it as Bevacqua’s “dream job.”

Bevacqua joined NBC in 2018, after serving as CEO of the PGA. He was responsible for the latest NBC deal with NFL, which currently runs into the next decade.

Mark Lazarus, the Chairman of NBCUniversal TV & Streaming, will assume responsibility for the sports division, for now.

