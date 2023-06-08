Poor air quality has teams in Northeast canceling practice or moving indoors

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
New York experiences worst air quality because of Canadian wildfires
Canadian wildfires have resulted in poor air quality across much of the United States, particularly in the Northeast, and multiple NFL teams are seeing their practice schedules affected.

Giants coach Brian Daboll decided to cancel today’s practice altogether. The Giants had initially planned to move practice indoors, but the air quality in the New York area is so bad that the team decided that even inside, it wasn’t a good idea to have the players breathing heavily and getting harmful particles in their lungs.

The Commanders, Eagles and Jets all plan to have their practices inside their facilities rather than on their outdoor practice fields because of the air quality.

Air quality measurements in much of the country are among the worst ever recorded, although forecasts indicate that conditions should improve in the coming days.

6 responses to “Poor air quality has teams in Northeast canceling practice or moving indoors

  2. This could have been avoided if Canada had just swept their forest floors.

  3. Defensive drills will still be held in Baltimore today, as scheduled. Their DB’s are already used to getting smoked.

  4. When the smoke clears out by next week, the Jets have already cancelled mandatory mini camp.

    You just can’t make it up. Ya just can’t.

  5. goodellthegrifter says:
    June 8, 2023 at 10:14 am

    When the smoke clears out by next week, the Jets have already cancelled mandatory mini camp.

    You just can’t make it up. Ya just can’t.
    —————————————————————————-
    What do you mean you can’t make that up? You just did. I guess you missed the part where the Jets still practiced. Are we not going to count games played inside either, or would that be something I just made up?

  6. 2020vision says:
    June 8, 2023 at 10:23 am
    goodellthegrifter says:
    June 8, 2023 at 10:14 am

    When the smoke clears out by next week, the Jets have already cancelled mandatory mini camp.

    You just can’t make it up. Ya just can’t.
    —————————————————————————-
    What do you mean you can’t make that up? You just did. I guess you missed the part where the Jets still practiced. Are we not going to count games played inside either, or would that be something I just made up?

    ———————

    The Jets cancelled mandatory mini camp next week. It’s not “made up” at all. That happened. That announcement was made the other day and Saleh lied and claimed it was because their first preseason game in August comes a week prior to everyone else’s, and it’s June.

    What on earth do camp practices next week have to do with the 1st week of August in a preseason game?

    Do the math. Clearly, Rodgers is dinged up and they don’t want to bring attention to it all next week.

