Report: Baron Browning recently underwent knee surgery

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Browning, 24, is expected to return at some point during training camp.

He has not participated in the organized team activities open to the media.

Browning had spent the offseason working with private trainer Frank Matrisciano, nicknamed “Hell’s Trainer,” in San Francisco. So, the knee injury is a setback in Browning’s offseason work designed to get stronger in his core and legs.

He totaled five sacks in 14 games last season.

The Broncos agreed to terms with edge rusher Frank Clark earlier Thursday.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.