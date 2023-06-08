Report: Jaguars would pay 33 percent of the cost of renovated stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have released drawings of their renovated stadium. They did not explain who would pay for it, or how much would be paid.

Via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union, the rough estimate of the cost of the renovation is “up to $1.4 billion.”

Per the report, the Jaguars would pay for 33 percent of the amount, with the city kicking in 67 percent.

So, at $1.4 billion, the team would pay $462 million, and the city would be responsible for $938 million.

“There’s going to be a lot of give and take, and the lease negotiations will be happening at the same time as the negotiations on the renovation,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said, via Bauerlein. “We would not invest the amount of money that [owner] Shad Khan is prepared to invest in the city-owned building without a lease extension, nor would the city.”

The lease extension becomes a given, if the stadium if renovated. The question becomes what happens if the Jaguars can’t get nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money?

But we already know the answer. Plan B is London.

The deeper question is whether Plan A is London. Whether the Jaguars believe they won’t get what they want, and then after exhausting all reasonable efforts will move to England without being perceived as the bad guys.

Remember this — Khan once tried to buy Wembley Stadium. Also, the team isn’t hosting one game per year in London because it’s not profitable.

It all hinges on whether they get what they want from the taxpayers. And they apparently want a lot.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Jaguars would pay 33 percent of the cost of renovated stadium

  1. Also worth remembering that Jacksonville is a one-horse sports town, and those types of places almost always go to greater lengths to hold onto their teams, if only out of (perceived) necessity. Unless the NFL explicitly states that it won’t keep a team in Jacksonville under any circumstances, the city will do whatever the team tells them to do.

  2. Instead of the city financing the stadium, why don’t they sell it at a discount and let the team take it over so they can do what they want?

    The team gains an asset and the public does not have to issue bonds. Win-win.

  3. Considerably poorer taxpayers paying for stadiums for billionaire owners and millionaire players.

    What a world…

  4. Fans in Buffalo 🦬 can tell you about years of seeing beautiful renditions of downtown domed stadiums sitting on the waterfront and revitalizing the city’s downtown core, bla, bla.
    And they always managed to fade away in “what- if” memories.
    Be cautious, Jacksonville.

  5. The NFL is going to kill the goose that laid the golden egg with their unbelievable greed. Khan is overplaying his hand.

  6. Ridiculous. Can’t wait to see what the McCaskey’s are going to try to, strike that, GOING to soak us for.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.