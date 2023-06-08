Treylon Burks offers mixed reaction to news of DeAndre Hopkins visit

Getty Images

Veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit the Titans soon. Current Titans receiver Treylon Burks was asked about the development during a Wednesday press conference.

His comments suggest something along the lines of ambivalence regarding the prospect of Hopkins joining the team.

“That’s something that I can’t control,” Burks said. “He’s an awesome player, great player. Would be fun to play with him. So if we ended up getting him, we get him. If we don’t, we don’t. No offense to him. He’s a great player. But I like playing with who we have here, so.”

He was reminded that he could learn a lot from Hopkins.

“A hundred percent,” Burks said. “He would be a great mentor. You know, I’ve watched D-Hop since I was younger. One of my favorite players. He carries himself the right way. And his game on the field speaks for itself.”

Indeed it does. And Burks is right. It’s not up to him. But, obviously, if they add Hopkins, someone else currently slated for a big role either won’t have that role or won’t even make the team.

It won’t impact Burks — unless he’s otherwise on track to be the No 1 receiver and perhaps won’t be if Hopkins is there.