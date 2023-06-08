Vikings send strange message by dumping Dalvin Cook

June 8, 2023
What are the Vikings doing?

It’s a question many will be asking as the news spreads that running back Dalvin Cook will be released on Friday. For casual fans who pay little attention to football from February to September, it will be a surprise. For those who follow it closely, it’s the culmination of weeks of speculation and momentum pointing this way.

That doesn’t make it any more understandable. The Vikings went 13-4 last year, with Cook providing key moments in multiple wins (Dolphins, Commanders, Bills, Colts). They don’t have a difference-maker like him at the position, all due respect to Alexander Mattison. It feels like they’re looking to simply slash salary based on analytics without regard to the practical impact of Cook’s absence on the team.

Yes, they need that cash and cap space to sign receiver Justin Jefferson. But it would have been easy to exercise the right to restructure Cook’s contract and push cap dollars to future years, as the cap keeps going up and up.

On one hand, there’s a certain amount of self-awareness that comes from recognizing that having Cook on the team won’t deliver a Super Bowl win this year. On the other hand, why wave a white flag pre-emptively?

Anything can happen once the games are played. The offense should be better this year. The defense can’t be any worse. If it only improves a bit under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, they could make a run — especially with a little luck.

It could still happen without Cook, but not having Cook won’t make it any easier. And if Cook does well in his next stop, many will wonder what the could have done to boost the Vikings beyond whatever they will otherwise be.

Still, all things considered, it feels like just another day in purple purgatory, where being just good enough is always good enough, and where loyal fans will be lured to fill the stands and buy the merch not by the reality of a championship run but by the consistently fleeting, false hope of one.

16 responses to “Vikings send strange message by dumping Dalvin Cook

  1. He still has some tread on the tires, someone is going to get a productive back this season.

  4. Inept management by the Vikings and Packers have left this division open for the Lions or Bears to dominate for a long, long time.

  5. It’s for Jefferson and no one is going to trade for a 30 year old RB at that pricetag. Pretty simple.

    You don’t hang onto expensive 30 year old RBs. Derrick Henry is up next in Tenn.

  6. On one hand, there’s a certain amount of self-awareness that comes from recognizing that having Cook on the team won’t deliver a Super Bowl win this year. On the other hand, why wave a white flag pre-emptively?
    ______

    Even that doesn’t really make sense, thnough. If you’re truly self-aware of the situation why not trade him for WHATEVER anybody was willing to give you, no matter how minimal, knowing it’s still more than nothing?

  7. It’s obvious that the Vikings & Cook view his importance to the team differently. DC can still play, but his salary demands simply aren’t realistic given the status of the current rb market.

  8. Vikings doing Viking things… 13-4 to 4-13

  9. He is 28 years old, has a huge contract and was showing definite signs of slippage last year. They can use the extra money to extend and resign their young stars or sign free agents (which makes the team better). They have drafted young speedy RBs in each of the last three drafts and still have dependable vet Mattison. The move makes perfect sense. Stop living in the past.

  10. Their new GM is an analytics nerd and has no pulse on the heartbeat of a locker room. He views players as numbers on a spreadsheet. Bad Move. They will regret it.

  11. Because they have promising young talent at the position and cooks salary is simply too high. The contract was designed to get out of this offseason. Cook won’t take a pay cut. We save some money cutting him for cap. The offense is pass heavy and not Zimmer run only anymore, and cook feels under used. Cook seems to have lost that spark he used to have. Do you want me to go on? I don’t think anybody that follows the Vikings is in anyway shape or form surprised cook is getting cut.

  12. Maybe they want to sign Zeke. The Vikings are definitely concerned about Cook’s shoulder. I enjoy watching Dalvin Cook play & I expect him in Miami. After they pay Jefferson, expect the Vikings to be the bottom feeder of the NFC North…

  13. @ goodellthegrifter

    I agree … except he is 27 … 28 when the season starts

  14. Dalvin Cook is a big name in the league, but he hasn’t performed nearly as well in recent years- especially last year- when his yards above expected were negative, and his EPA/play was negative too. He had some big runs, but in between a lot of stuffs and 1-2 yard runs that put the Vikings behind the sticks. At $14 million this year, that’s a lot to be paying an average RB at 28 years old- the end of prime years for running backs.

    Alexander Mattison is very capable, and Ty Chandler is too. Cook’s production is easily replaceable with those two younger backs.

  16. The GM likely sees it as a fungible position, where even if the coach can’t replace him with one back, he can do it by committee.
    Further, Cook, while young, has lasted several years longer than most RB’s typically do. At his price tag, the GM is likely thinking ‘better to cut him a year too soon than a year too late’.

