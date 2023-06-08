Vikings will release Dalvin Cook on Friday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2023, 10:02 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings
A trade could have happened last week. It didn’t. It still could happen this week.

Per a league source, the Vikings have informed running back Dalvin Cook that he will be released. Also per the source, the transaction is expected to be processed on Friday.

This creates a two-day window for someone who wants to secure dibs on Dalvin to work out a trade.

The problem is that he likely won’t budge on his $10.4 million salary. Whoever employs him has the contractual right to restructure his contract, pushing millions into future years.

If he’s released, teams that could sign him include the Dolphins and Broncos.

And don’t sleep on the Jets, not with Breece Hall still recovering from a torn ACL.

There should be no shortage of suitors, frankly. Cook is a home-run hitter, and he finally has gotten his injured shoulder healed.

13 responses to “Vikings will release Dalvin Cook on Friday

  1. From a Packer fan. Thank you. Mattison is a good back but Cook is a HR hitter

  5. Well, the Vikings offense just got less explosive. Sometimes I wonder if Kwesi knows what he is doing…

  6. Welcome to the club, Dalvin! Yet another awesome Vikings running back… with zero rings.

  8. Wish him the best. It’s a business. They should’ve traded him last year. At least they could’ve gotten something for him.

  9. He wanted to go to Miami until they asked him if he wanted to be their back up QB.

  10. Thay say where there is smoke, there is fire. Well we’ve all seen the smoke about Cook and Miami so lets see just how much fire there really is under all the smoke.

  11. Sign Nuk, it’s a WR league. Plenty of RBs will be available at cut down or past week 1 threshold.

  12. No one is going to trade for a 30 year old injury prone and expensive RB.

  13. Their new GM is an analytics nerd and has no pulse on the heartbeat of a locker room. He views players as numbers on a spreadsheet. Bad Move. They will regret it.

