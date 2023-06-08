Will Jamal Adams be ready for start of season?

Getty Images

The Seahawks still can’t say for certain whether safety Jamal Adams will be ready to play by the start of the season.

The team hopes the quadriceps Adams tore in the season opener in 2022 will heal in time. But coach Pete Carroll expressed uncertainty when asked if he had any concerns about Adams’ availability for Sept. 10.

“No, not yet. We’ll see. Let’s get to camp and see what happens,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “It may be too much to ask; I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Adams has spent the offseason rehabbing back home in Texas. He attended meetings virtually this offseason before arriving in Seattle this week for the mandatory minicamp, where team doctors and athletic trainers have gotten a look at his leg.

Carroll said Adams has good range of motion and now is working on getting his strength back, which will take time.

“He’s going to do everything he can to get it right,” Carroll said. “As soon as he can be right, he’s going to be right.”

The Seahawks added insurance by signing free agent Julian Love, but they hope to employ a three-safety scheme with Adams, Love and Quandre Diggs.