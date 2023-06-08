Wink Martindale: Getting Deonte Banks “like winning a scratch-off ticket”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2023, 10:01 AM EDT
New York Giants Offseason Workout
Getty Images

Giants first-round pick Deonte Banks has made a good early impression on defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Martindale said on Thursday that adding the cornerback to the defense is “like winning a scratch-off ticket” and believes that any coach in his position would share that feeling if they saw the package of skills that Banks brings to the secondary.

“I think it’s important to have a cornerback like that in anybody’s defense,” Martindale said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “He’s very instinctive. What’s Ted Lasso say? He lives life like a goldfish. He’s got a short memory when things don’t go right. He’s tough-minded, he’s physical, he can tackle and on top of that he can run.”

There’s little standing in the way of Banks earning a starting job for the Giants right off the bat, so there should be ample opportunity to see all of those traits on the field this fall.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Wink Martindale: Getting Deonte Banks “like winning a scratch-off ticket”

  1. So… it’s like winning a measly $2 and then getting brow beat by the Indian gentleman behind the counter because you didn’t scratch off the entire serial number, and now he has to do it himself?

  2. Not when you take him over Christian Gonzalez.

    That’s like choosing the scratch off ticket instead of winning the powerball.

  4. rdforty2 says:
    June 8, 2023 at 10:10 am
    Not when you take him over Christian Gonzalez.

    That’s like choosing the scratch off ticket instead of winning the powerball.

    Me thinks you have an inflated opinion of Christian Gonzalez.

  5. Christian Gonzalez went 17 to the Pats. Banks went 24. The Giants didnt take Banks over Gonzalez.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.