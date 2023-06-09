Aaron Rodgers: Last six weeks have been most fun I’ve had in a while

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
New York Jets Offseason Workout
When the Jets first swung a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this spring, there were questions about how much of the team’s offseason program he would attend.

Rodgers missed voluntary work with the Packers in recent years and he said at a press conference in April that he expected to miss some work this spring, but things played out differently. Rodgers confirmed at a Friday press conference that he attended all of the team’s OTAs and said that the calf strain he suffered during a practice contributed to the decision to stick around.

It didn’t hurt that Rodgers was enjoying himself in his new surroundings.

“The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in a while. It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing,” Rodgers said, via SNY.

The Jets canceled their mandatory minicamp so the team will be scattering until the start of training camp, but Rodgers said he plans to organize workouts with the team’s receivers between now and their return to kick off the next stage of a highly anticipated season.

18 Comments

18 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Last six weeks have been most fun I’ve had in a while

  1. If sitting on the sideline rubbing your calf and staring at your phone is fun, then more power to him.

  2. My enjoyment will come when Von Miller and Leonard Floyd meet each other looking down at a sacked Aaron Rodgers.

  3. Yes, standing around watching others workout is a blast. Hope this is his last year , classless megalomaniac.

  4. Well, when you’re making $50 million dollars a year and not doing anything but partying, it does tend to be pretty fun, no matter where you’re at.

  5. This is A-Ron’s version of looking like you’re having fun to annoy your ex on social media after a breakup.

    Hey, having fun over here! Glad I got the heck out of there…

  6. Just read that narcissists have fun when they are the center of attention, feel special and have a certain amount of control – just saying…

  7. That’s interesting, because by the looks of all recent pictures, he is aging horribly fast, looks ten years older than his actual age. This isn’t going to end well.

  8. Translation: Darkness retreats are so boring that they make playing for a losing franchise seem fun and help me forget that I left a fun, winning franchise.

  10. “Last six weeks have been most fun I’ve had in a while” says everyone six weeks after leaving green bay

  11. If he wins ball games it will be fun from start to finish and he will be beloved by the NY media forever. Even if he just gets them to the playoffs and they win at least 1 playoff game I think he will be loved.

    If the Jets lose NY will turn on him pretty fast.

  12. One thing is certain he will not be having fun when they are 0-6 after 6 weeks. The Jets have a brutal schedule good luck A-rod you might need another darkness retreat in a litlle bit.

  14. This PFT Member wonders how anyone making $50M per year isn’t having fun. Rodgers was a bit sullen and detached last year with Green Bay, but that money still spent. Hey Jets fans… Enjoy this fun loving version of Rodgers. And spend some time praying to the god of your parents’ choice that the switch doesn’t flip and he stops having fun. He’ll get on the punter’s show and tell everyone about it as the losses pile up.

  15. Uh huh. “I’m going into a darkness retreat for 4 days”. Uh well I couldn’t handle more than two days. Yep, “I’ve been immunized” How many more lies do I need to dredge up?

  16. Let’s see how joyful he is when they start the season 2-6 and the NY media is grilling his butt. They’re not the weak Midwest media he’s used to.

  17. With over $100 Million dollars FULLY GUARANTEED for 2023 and 2024 ($53M/year)…who wouldn’t be happy? Whether Rodgers plays great or terribly, he gets to be the center of attention in the biggest media market in the country. Of course he’s happy.

  18. It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing
    __
    What it’s not exciting to be expected to coach up a bunch of noobs as the starting QB?

