Cowboys release Takk McKinley

Defensive end Takk McKinley will be looking for a new place to play in 2023.

The Cowboys announced that they have released McKinley from their 90-man roster. The move comes a couple of days after the signed defensive end Ben Banogu as a free agent.

McKinley signed onto the Cowboys practice squad last November and did not appear in any regular season games for the team. He did make four appearances for the Rams and recorded one tackle.

The Falcons took McKinley in the first round of the 2017 draft and he had 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while in Atlanta. He spent the 2021 season with the Browns.